Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Siemens Energy stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

