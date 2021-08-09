Sientra (SIEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Sientra to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. On average, analysts expect Sientra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.77 on Monday. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $446.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sientra stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sientra at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.