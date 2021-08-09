Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,774 shares.The stock last traded at $24.76 and had previously closed at $24.76.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,820,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

