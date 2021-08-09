Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,774 shares.The stock last traded at $24.76 and had previously closed at $24.76.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
Featured Story: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.