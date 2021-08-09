SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $200.00 at Roth Capital

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SiTime has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $187.59 on Thursday. SiTime has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.18 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $366,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $337,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,589 shares of company stock worth $6,954,036. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 160.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after buying an additional 901,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 1,663.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 202,869 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 53.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 147,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SiTime by 2,491.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 117,681 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

