Sixty Six Capital (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 29,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 84,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11.

Sixty Six Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYHDF)

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

