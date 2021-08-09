Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Trading Up 20%

Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI)’s share price was up 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 87,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI)

Sky Petroleum, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company. It invests in international exploration and development activities. The company was founded in August 2002 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

