Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells $2,350,110.15 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $186.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

