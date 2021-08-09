Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCCAF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.49.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.