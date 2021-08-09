Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.86.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$33.04 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$19.13 and a one year high of C$35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.324461 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

