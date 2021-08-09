SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $18.67

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $17.94. SM Energy shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 5,245 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

