Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.38

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 76310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

EM has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

