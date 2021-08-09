Snetwork Trading Up 76.7% Over Last Week (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Snetwork has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $78,270.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Snetwork has traded up 76.7% against the dollar. One Snetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Snetwork

Snetwork (SNET) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 233,818,885 coins. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io . The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Buying and Selling Snetwork

