Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DNAB) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DNAB opened at $9.82 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

