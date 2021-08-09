SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SOFI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $16.71 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.