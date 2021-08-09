Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.56 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02.

