Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.4% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Tesla by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 130.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $699.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $649.64. The stock has a market cap of $692.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.72.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,675 shares of company stock worth $31,850,154. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

