Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.27 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,987,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $58.28 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $59.68.

