Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,379,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 15.8% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,474,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

