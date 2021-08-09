S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $1,671,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 21.9% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 272,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,963,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $441.58 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

