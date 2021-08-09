Space Cow Boy Price Down 13.6% This Week (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $524,903.99 and $262,852.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for about $16.08 or 0.00035292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.11 or 0.00827774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00105503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040005 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

