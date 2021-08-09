SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Position Reduced by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,023 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 66,272 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,757,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $42.28 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.55.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

