SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) is Marks Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Marks Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up about 7.9% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $23,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after buying an additional 367,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,659,000 after buying an additional 231,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,077,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.52. 29,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,811. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $80.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.12.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

