Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,737 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,105. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.53.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

