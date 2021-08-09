Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 148,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,005,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.59. 2,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,775. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.51 and a 52 week high of $243.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.62.

