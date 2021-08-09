Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $894,000 Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Editas Medicine makes up approximately 0.9% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Editas Medicine stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 78,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,651. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

