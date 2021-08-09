Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a research note released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.68. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

