Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.49. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

