Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$58.00 at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.73.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$46.44 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.15.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.