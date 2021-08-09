Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$58.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOY. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spin Master to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.73.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$46.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.15. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.54 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

