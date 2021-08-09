Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.34% of Spok worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spok by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,363,000 after buying an additional 177,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spok by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Spok by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 148.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 75,728 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spok by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

