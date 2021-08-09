Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.82, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

