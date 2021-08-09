Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

MNKD stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. Analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

