Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 391 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 51,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Colliers International Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $130.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.60. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

