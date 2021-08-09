Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,069. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHUY opened at $32.75 on Monday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

