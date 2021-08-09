Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 56.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,543 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $2,527,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 89bio by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 89bio alerts:

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $18.14 on Monday. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,505 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $2,318,188.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

89bio Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.