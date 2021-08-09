Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 10,133 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMXI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in International Money Express by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after buying an additional 648,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in International Money Express by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

International Money Express stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $670.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.47.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.