Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,806 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.40% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 520.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Carrig acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of FET opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

