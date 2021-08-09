Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Pure Cycle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

PCYO opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $365.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.67. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 87.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

