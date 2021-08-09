SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Down 6.3%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.59. 33,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 45,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.28 million and a P/E ratio of -14.39.

SRG Mining Company Profile (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

