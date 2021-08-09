Stacks Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002917 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $23.81 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stacks has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00140505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00145303 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00030852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,361.83 or 1.00314029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,107,342 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.