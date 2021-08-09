Stakinglab Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $1,297.51 and $5.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00018793 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002900 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

