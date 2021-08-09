Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$67.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.83.

STN stock opened at C$58.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$61.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.17%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$209,320.04. Insiders have sold a total of 27,695 shares of company stock worth $1,497,791 in the last ninety days.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

