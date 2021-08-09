Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 5.4%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 24,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,589,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.20%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 705.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.