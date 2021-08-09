State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 624,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 105,023 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SBH opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

