State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 149 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after buying an additional 315,090 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,085,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,747,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $72,992,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.80.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

