Status (SNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.30 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Status has a total market capitalization of $303.38 million and $38.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00831159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00106907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00040149 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

