Step Finance Reaches Market Cap of $867,235.64 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $867,235.64 and approximately $922,998.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Step Finance has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00045044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00144857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00147030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,815.00 or 1.00313831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.16 or 0.00777631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.