STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.60-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.STERIS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$7.850 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STE traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.01. 697,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.44. STERIS has a 12-month low of $151.79 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.