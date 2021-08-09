Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $140.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.00.

PZZA stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $122.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

