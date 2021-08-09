STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

STM traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,394 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,208 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

